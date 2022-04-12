Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Signs Deal to Grow in Greater Bay Area

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade announced the signing of the newest franchise agreement with Stephen Choi, who will bring the second location of the brand to the Greater Bay Area.

Native to the East Bay, Choi discovered Wow Wow through his wife’s love of the Livermore, CA location. He was particularly drawn to the authentic Hawaiian atmosphere he had come to love through his Hawaii vacation, and the opportunity to serve the community in a new manner.

“My background in public service has primed me for the opportunity to start a business focused on my community,” says Choi. “I’m the happiest when I’m making other people happy. Wow Wow’s mission of providing healthy eats and refreshing lemonades while maintaining sustainability across all their locations really resonates with me; it aligns with my personal and professional values. We all need a vacation, and Wow Wow provides a vacation-like atmosphere for all its customers.”

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Berkeley location opens, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, Island Berry Grain Bowl or the Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Stephen to our Wow Wow Ohana (family) and to continue to expand our presence in the Bay Area,” says Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. “His love for his community combined with his commitment to providing customers with a vacation-like experience aligns with our brand culture and makes him the perfect fit for our organization.”