WOWorks Brands Offering $6 Menu Items on Tax Day

This Tax Day, WOWorks family of restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, The Simple Greek, and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, are coming together to offer special menu items for just $6 all day to their guests on Tax Day. All four brands are blending together their flavorful good-for-you core menu items and offering a healthy and nutritious deal to fuel their guests on April 18.

Saladworks, the nation’s leading create-your-own salad restaurant brand, will be offering any Wrap for only $6 to ‘wrap’ up tax filing duties on Tax Day to Rewards customers through their loyalty app. Frutta Bowls, the nation’s fastest growing superfoods café, will ‘toast’ the end of tax season by offering any of its toasts for just $6 again to Rewards customers through their loyalty app. The Simple Greek, a franchise of fast casual Greek restaurants, will feature $6 on all its pitas for every guest. Lastly, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, will offer all Handheld menu items for just $6 to help guests celebrate handling their taxes.

“By offering a variety of nutritious and flavorful options, we’re helping our guests celebrate the end of tax season with a budget-friendly meal,” says Kelly Roddy, Chief Executive Officer of WOWorks. “Our core mission as a brand is to help our guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by providing healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals alongside extraordinary customer service. Giving these healthy ‘Tax Breaks’ is just another way to solidify our relationships with our guests that drive our mission and business.”

Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks’ brands all share a core DNA based upon fresh, flavorful and healthy food along with a heart for hospitality served through convenient business channels, which appeals to Millennial families and Gen Z guests.

Between all of its brands, WOWorks has 253 locations across the United States and Canada. Saladworks alone grew by 42 units in 2021, entering markets such as Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Nevada. Non-traditional presence within locations, such as ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, hospitals, and universities, have proven a huge avenue of growth for the brand, with even more planned in 2022, including a massive deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands. The Simple Greek currently has 19 locations, Saladworks has 162 locations, Frutta Bowls has 42 locations, and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has 30, with aggressive growth expected for both Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh in the coming year, including co-branded restaurants.