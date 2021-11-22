WOWorks to Increase Black Restaurant Ownership

WOWorks, the parent company Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and The Simple Greek, announced their partnership with Multicultural Foodservice and Hospitality Association (MFHA) this month and is now actively seeking franchise candidates to partake in the program. MFHA is the premier diversity, equity and inclusion organization in the hospitality industry, and was founded to help increase the number of Black restaurant owners across America. WOWorks will work with the MFHA on its Pathways Initiative to build an effective, sustainable and profitable business model to create Black personal and community wealth through franchising of Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh.

Recent data shows that only 8 percent of restaurants are owned by African American entrepreneurs. The goal of the Pathways program is to create 100 Black-owned franchise restaurants by 2023 and to promote and scale the initiative to achieve a long-term goal of 1,000 restaurants by 2025. WOWorks is well-positioned to aid in this initiative with three brands available to franchise (Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, and Garbanzo), all of which have ample territories available for development and a supportive corporate team. WOWorks' brands are also more accessible to first-time restaurateurs as their concepts do not require grills, fryers, cooking staff and involve lower start-up costs than other popular fast-casual franchises including floorplan options starting at 200 square feet.

Beyond the operational benefits of owning a WOWorks restaurant, MFHA candidates receive a significant discount on their Franchise Fee as well as thorough professional development and business training.

"It is an honor to partner with the MFHA to advocate for greater diversity and inclusion in the restaurant space," says Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "We want to give more Black entrepreneurs the opportunity to become a part of our family of healthy fast-casual brands and give back to themselves and their communities. Increasing the number of African-American business owners in the nation starts with franchisors like us, and we are committed to fostering and supporting franchisees every step of the way."

Partnering with the MFHA was an easy decision for the WOWorks team. Giving back to the communities it serves has always been a part of WOWorks' mission, exemplified by initiatives like "Fives for Lives" during the coronavirus pandemic, in which Saladworks donated thousands of meals to frontline healthcare workers.

MFHA candidates can feel good about what they are serving their communities as the WOWorks family of brands share a core DNA designed to meet a growing demand among Millennial families and GenZ guests who crave healthy, nutritious and flavorful dining options with a high level of customization and convenience. The company's franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including existing franchisees of different brands; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans.

The ideal MFHA candidate is a hardworking, outgoing individual who is active in their community and willing to make relationships to grow sales outside of their restaurant via catering and other community-related events. Restaurant management or leadership experience is preferred but not required. To learn more and express interest, visit https://mfha.net/pathways-to-black-franchise-ownership-program/