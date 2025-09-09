Cartwheel, the leading enterprise delivery management platform for restaurants, today announced an expanded partnership with WOWorks, the parent company of restaurant brands like Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and The Simple Greek. WOWorks will integrate Cartwheel’s delivery management platform with ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, helping over 350 locations nationwide fulfill business catering orders with real-time tracking.

WOWorks continues to set itself apart in the restaurant industry with its unique approach to technology and operations. By centrally managing the tech stack and onboarding process for all of its brands and franchisees, WOWorks ensures operational consistency and efficiency. This move into enhanced catering delivery management solidifies WOWorks’ position as a frontrunner in delivery technology.

“Our franchisees were already asking for solutions to streamline delivery operations, and we acted quickly to meet that need,” said Kyle Mark, CIO of WOWorks. “This integration with ezCater and Cartwheel ensures our locations can compete effectively while providing the real-time tracking that today’s business catering customers expect.”

A recent ezCater survey of restaurant operators and business catering orderers reveals the importance of delivery management technology:

95% of catering orderers reported that they would like to have delivery tracking updates for all of their catering orders. Delivery updates reduce stress for both customers and restaurants: 91% of catering orderers reported they feel less stress when delivery tracking updates are available. Plus, 76% shared that they don’t need to contact a restaurant when it provides delivery tracking.

91% of catering orderers reported they feel less stress when delivery tracking updates are available. Plus, 76% shared that they don’t need to contact a restaurant when it provides delivery tracking. Investment in delivery management is growing: 33% of operators surveyed shared they are actively improving delivery with 46% investing in delivery management systems.

The partnership delivers significant operational benefits for WOWorks franchisees and their guests. Cartwheel’s tracking capabilities ensure WOWorks franchisees stay ahead of customer expectations while providing operators with powerful tools to run catering operations more efficiently.

“WOWorks exemplifies how restaurants can leverage technology to drive franchisee success,” said Alex Vasilkin, co-founder and CEO of Cartwheel. “Their centralized approach to technology deployment ensures consistent, best-in-class experiences across their entire network. By expanding our partnership with enhanced delivery management for catering orders, we’re helping WOWorks franchisees deliver the seamless experience customers expect.”