WOWorks to Offer Special Discounts on Tax Day

This Tax Day, WOWorks, the family of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, are coming together to offer special menu items for $7 and under to their loyalty members all day on Tax Day. All guests are able to access these promotions, and more, by downloading the brand’s app prior to Tax Day.

Here are details on what each fast casual restaurant is offering guests who want to celebrate handling their taxes:

Saladworks, the nation’s leading create-your-own salad restaurant brand, will be offering guests any wrap for $7.

Frutta Bowls, the nation’s fastest growing superfoods café, will ‘toast’ the end of tax season by offering any toast for $6.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, will be offering $7 Handheld Pita, Laffa, and Gyro.

Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina will be offering a free small queso or guacamole with their entrée;

Zoup! Eatery, the nation’s fastest-growing soup franchise, will be offering a cup of soup for $7.

“We’re offering our guests and their wallets a break during this tax season with a variety of better-for-you meal options for $7 and under,” says Kelly Roddy, Chief Executive Officer of WOWorks. “We always strive to provide our guests with a ‘WOW’ experience and we hope these promotions help our guests take a much-needed break during the stressful tax season.”

Between all of its brands, WOWorks has more than 360 locations across the United States. Saladworks has 165 locations, Frutta Bowls has 39 locations, and Garbanzo has 29, The Simple Greek has 19 locations, Barberitos has 46 locations, and Zoup! has 65 locations.