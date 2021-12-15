WOWorks to Open Four Locations with The Giant Company

WOWorks, the parent company of good-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, is continuing its strong partnership with The GIANT Company with plans to open four new locations which include two Saladworks and Frutta Bowls co-branded restaurant store-within-a-store locations.

Just recently, WOWorks opened a new co-branded Saladworks and Frutta Bowls location on November 12 inside the GIANT located at 2201 Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia. A second co-branded Saladworks and Frutta Bowls location opened at a newly remodeled GIANT at 7150 Hamilton Blvd. in Trexlertown, PA, on November 22. In addition, a new Saladworks location opened on November 29 in the newly remodeled GIANT store on 2300 Linglestown Rd. in Harrisburg.

“We are thrilled to launch this Saladworks and Frutta Bowls co-branded restaurant inside GIANT, as this showcases how we can open our two great healthy-halo brands together needing only 200 square feet – a perfectly sized restaurant for grocery stores,” says Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. “This grocery store model is gaining traction because they are quicker to build out and open, have attractive back-end efficiencies, and give customers more menu options covering all dayparts to help increase store foot-traffic.”

This introduction of the Saladworks and Frutta Bowls co-branded model is part of WOWorks store-within-a-store growth strategy focused on opening multiple restaurant brands together in non-traditional locations with design and buildout flexibility and greater efficiencies due to shared back-end operations and equipment.

On December 10, WOWorks will also open its first franchisee owned store-within-a-store Frutta Bowls location in the GIANT at 4377 Swamp Road Doylestown, PA. Jordan Rideout and Curtis High are owners of eight Saladworks locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, and this will be their first Frutta Bowls restaurant and first store-within-a-store location. “We are excited to offer GIANT customers’ Frutta Bowls’ menu of fresh healthy smoothies, bowls and bites,” said Jordan Rideout, co-owner of Frutta Bowls at the GIANT store in Doylestown.

WOWorks is actively seeking qualified franchise partners interested in multi-unit and single-unit ownership, preferably individuals with business experience and/or franchise experience, and a passion for serving guests.