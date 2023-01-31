WOWorks Partners with Olo

WOWorks, the family of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, announced its partnership with Olo – a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint.

In upgrading all six of its brands to the same Point of Sale and digital ordering and delivery program technology, WOWorks anticipates a more synchronized relationship between restaurants, consistency between brands, ease of day-to-day operations for franchisees, and improved guest experience. Through this partnership, WOWorks expects to see an increase in third party and digital sales in 2023.

“This partnership sets up WOWorks’ franchisees for increased growth by adapting to the way people ordering, and offers franchisees the ability to operate digital ordering and delivery for multiple brands under one roof,” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks.

The Olo products WOWorks implemented are:

will allow the management of a single, centralized menu that is automatically pushed to third-party marketplaces​, such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats and other Olo integrated partners. Olo provides a single interface for operators to manage all third-party orders and real-time menu and price changes. In addition, Olo Rails enables WOWorks to add unlimited, integrated virtual brands. Olo Dispatch: offers delivery directly through each WOWorks restaurant brand’s website and apps, allowing for the ownership of the relationship between brand and guest. Orders are managed via Olo’s make-time logic to ensure food is fresh and ready to hand off when couriers arrive​.

WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including multi-brand franchisees; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.