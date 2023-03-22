WOWorks Partners with Tractor Beverage Company

WOWorks, the family of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, announced its partnership with Tractor Beverage Company, the first and only certified organic, non-GMO full-line beverage solution for foodservice.

In partnering with Tractor, WOWorks is providing drink options made from only real ingredients (the ones you can pronounce) that pair perfectly with its brand’s “better-for-you” values. Tractor proudly pours Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverages with no artificial ingredients, no phony colors and no mystery preservatives.

“So often we are eating and drinking beverages full of ingredients we can’t pronounce and are unaware of exactly what we’re putting in our bodies,” says Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. “WOWorks has always put an emphasis on providing better-for-you options to our guests, and this new partnership with Tractor is a perfect match with our values and provides our franchisees with an exciting new product offering to serve their guests.”

Tractor beverages are available at Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery. The offerings, which vary by brand and location, are:

Lemonade: Juicy, ripe lemons, a dash of turmeric, and all-natural sugarcane. A refreshing balance of sweet and tart.

Farmers Punch: Strawberry, Blueberry, Cranberry, Grapes, and Pomegranate.

Strawberry Dragonfruit: Strawberry, Sweet Cherry, Pomegranate, and Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin.

Berry Patch: Harvest Apples, Pomegranates, Strawberries, Cherries, Black Currants, and ambrosial spices.

Peach: Flecked with organic cinnamon grounds and subtle notes of apricot and molasses.

Unsweet Black Tea: Aromatic black tea. Dark, bold, and full-bodied, with a pinch of caffeine.

Sweet Black Tea: All-natural sugarcane-sweetened black tea.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WOWorks and look forward to wow-ing their guests with great-tasting drink options made from only real ingredients that pair perfectly with its brand’s healthy, nutritious, and flavorful meals,” adds Luke Emery, Chief Customer Officer for Tractor Beverage Company. “Our Tractor Beverages will bring entirely new flavors to the brand’s dining experience while doing what’s best for our planet, communities, and health one sip at a time.”

WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including multi-brand franchisees; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.