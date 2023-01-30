WOWorks Sets Up for Continued Success in 2023

WOWorks, the holding company of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, achieved strong growth in 2022 with multiple openings and franchise signings, plus the addition of Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery to its growing portfolio. It’s set up for continued success in 2023 with refreshed tech partnerships and new culinary and c-level executive hires to help lead the way.

The WOWorks’ expansion of its better-for-you restaurant concepts in 2022 included 14 openings (four Saladworks, two Frutta Bowls, one Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, three Zoup! Eatery, and four co-branded locations) – and 21 new signings (eight Saladworks, two Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, eight Frutta Bowls including co-branded locations, two Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and one Zoup! Eatery). The brand’s growth numbers illustrate the demand for healthy, delicious, and unique fast-casual dining options.

Other notable WOWorks growth milestones and key accomplishments in the past year include:

·WOWorks expands its leadership with bringing on top talent, including two Chief Brand Officer positions to help drive accelerated growth for its brands, along with a Chief Information Officer, a Chief Development Officer, two Vice President of Marketing roles and two new culinary roles.

·Saladworks announced its menu is now available for on-the-go meals, takeout, and delivery through partnership with two new Kitchen United Mix Food Hall locations in Columbus, Ohio.

·WOWorks streamlined its restaurants operations, processes and boosted their guest loyalty program through new technology partnerships, creating efficiency and consistency between brands. This partnership enables WOWorks to add unlimited, integrated virtual brands. Technology updates and additions include:

o QU -- cloud-based Point-of-Sale (POS) system with a fully integrated platform.

o OLO Rails -- allows the management of a single, centralized menu that is automatically pushed to third-party marketplaces​, and the ability to manage multiple menus for a single location.

o OLO Dispatch -- offers branded delivery directly through each WOWorks restaurant brand’s sites and apps, allowing for the ownership of the relationship between brand and guest.

o PUNCHH -- allows for direct messaging to a guest’s phone and email, a loyalty program and the ability to run campaigns and restaurant promotions.

o World Pay -- merchant services and payment processing provider that offers a payment gateway for online transactions.

·WOWorks’ brands raised a total of $150,000 for No Kid Hungry, providing 1.5 million meals for children facing food insecurity.

·Saladworks opened seven Ghost Kitchen locations through its partnership with Combo Kitchen.

·WOWorks opened two new REEF Hubs through partnership with REEF Technology

·WOWorks opened four Co-Branded Locations

·WOWorks is committed to sourcing all of their turkey and pork from farms that have earned an independent animal welfare certification recognized by the ASPCA Shop With Your Heart program to come by 2027 or sooner.

“This past year was not only a year of growth, but a year that reinvigorated WOWorks and the better-for-you restaurant brands within the portfolio,” says Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. “We set ourself up for success and look forward to continued innovation, strategy, and brand growth in the new year.”

WOWorks franchise owners come from diverse backgrounds, including existing franchise owners of different brands, various business ownership backgrounds in construction, hotels, and fitness, former professional athletes and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.