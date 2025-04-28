WSCS Global has partnered with an India-based paper cutlery manufacturer to supply customers with a forward-thinking, planet-conscious solution for food on the go.

Unlike traditional on-the-go cutlery, Polygon Papertech’s product is precision-cut for a smooth and comfortable feel every time. With multiple layers of paper for added strength, consumers won’t have to worry about their cutlery snapping mid-use. It’s built to last.

At the same time, manufacturing in India provides cost-effective production for customers, thanks to its extensive manufacturing base and lower production costs than other regions.

Managing Director Ian Brett comments: “We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor of this paper cutlery. We know consumers are looking for planet-conscious alternatives to plastic, but we’re offering a solution that will not affect their dining experience.”

“We faced reoccurring issues when using the current cutlery available on the market to eat our food. It left us with a disappointing experience, which ultimately ruined our meal. We knew there had to be a better solution, and the idea for an improved alternative was born,” added Polygon Founder Mridul Mittal.

“One of the main factors of our business is delivering bespoke packaging solutions to match our customer’s business goals. Our paper cutlery solution ticks all the boxes for food-service businesses looking for the next big thing in planet-conscious but reliable packaging consumables,” Ian Brett, WSCS Global Managing Director, adds.

WSCS Global offers a full range of solutions tailored for QSR, food service, and retail brands. With a strong manufacturing presence in India, they provide cost-effective production for customers, including those in North America, thanks to its extensive manufacturing base and lower production costs than other regions.