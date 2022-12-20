WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday at Raising Cane's

Saul Seltzer, a Chicago-native and WWII veteran today celebrated his 100th birthday at his favorite restaurant in town – Raising Cane’s.

Seltzer has been eating his favorite lunch every Sunday at the Raising Cane’s located at 6881 Dempster St. in Morton Grove, Illinois for the past few years. When his friends at Raising Cane’s found out that yesterday’s Sunday visit was going to be extra special – his 100th birthday – they took the chance to throw the patriot a celebration to remember.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate my Dad’s 100th birthday than at his favorite restaurant in town, Raising Cane’s. We are truly touched by the support from Cane’s and our community as my Dad reaches this major milestone,” says Julie Seltzer, daughter of Saul Seltzer.

“We were proud to be part of Mr. Seltzer’s 100th birthday celebration today,” says Jason Zwerin, Raising Cane’s Vice President of Restaurants. “It’s thanks to selfless people like Mr. Seltzer that we can live the life we do today, and whenever we can show our gratitude, we are glad to do so. We look forward to serving Mr. Seltzer his favorite chicken finger meal for many Sundays to come!”

To commemorate the celebration, Raising Cane’s made a $10,000 donation to BrightFocus Foundation, a charity that is near and dear to Saul’s heart, as his late wife suffered from macular degeneration.

That love of quality food and good people was on pure display as Crewmembers joined Morton Grove Mayor Dan DiMaria, Saul’s friends and family, and local veterans in saluting Seltzer for his patriotism and service. The group sang “Happy Birthday” and the national anthem while also sharing some of his favorite cake – ice cream cake!

Raising Cane’s officially named one of their booths “Saul’s booth”, with a plaque built into the booth in his honor. Additionally, they gifted Saul with 100 cards to celebrate his birthday – each signed by one of Raising Cane’s corporate workers.

