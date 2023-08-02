Xavier Casanova Named CEO of Presto

Presto Automation Inc. announced that Xavier Casanova has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. After leading the company as Interim CEO, Krishna Gupta will return to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Before joining Presto as Chief Product Officer in 2022 and subsequently having been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Xavier was a Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur who founded several successful startups including Fireclick (acquired by Digital River), Wambo, and Liveclicker (acquired by Marigold). He holds a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in math and computer science from École Polytechnique.

“Xavier is the ideal choice to lead Presto forward as we deploy the most immediately actionable AI-enabled Voice and Touch solutions, especially as we continue automating drive-thrus across the country,” says Gupta. “He has a proven track record as a founder and CEO, and has been the central piece to rapidly advancing our core Enterprise AI platform. He lives the Presto values and I’m really looking forward to working closely with him to help drive growth and build on Presto’s recent momentum.”

“I am excited to lead such an innovative company at the forefront of driving cutting-edge technology, including implementing our leading Voice AI for the restaurant and hospitality industries,” adds Casanova. “I’ve always been focused on the intersection of product and customers, and look forward to delivering best-in-class AI and automation solutions for our customers, existing and new.”