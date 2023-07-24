Yahoo Taps Chipotle's Tressie Lieberman as Next CMO

Yahoo announced the appointment of Tressie Lieberman as Chief Marketing Officer, following an extensive executive search process. A talented and respected marketing leader, Lieberman brings over 20 years of traditional and digital marketing experience transforming world-class consumer brands such as Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. She will report directly to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

As Yahoo’s CMO, Lieberman will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's global marketing strategies, brand positioning, user acquisition and customer engagement initiatives. She will play a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s direction and growth strategy as Yahoo positions itself to help people achieve their goals online for decades to come.

"To say Tressie stood out during our search process would be a massive understatement," says Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo. "Tressie’s combination of core marketing skills, leadership and people skills, and strategic creativity—especially in digital and social channels—are extremely rare. She is also uniquely inspired by the chance to take the Yahoo brand to new heights, just like myself and the rest of our executive team. We can’t wait to give the keys to Tressie and watch her drive the brand forward in the years ahead."

While at Chipotle, Lieberman ignited the brand’s digital transformation by driving new customer growth and brand relevance. She launched and scaled the Chipotle Rewards program from zero to 33 million members, making it one of the industry’s most prolific loyalty programs. Under her leadership, Chipotle became one of Gen Z’s leading brands, as well as an early leader on new platforms such as Roblox, Discord and BeReal—while shattering sales records with influencer collaborations across TikTok. Her fresh approach to viral, social-driven content led to over four billion views for a single campaign, while supporting meaningful sales growth. Lieberman oversaw integrated campaigns and delivery partnerships that contributed to the brand’s nearly 5x increase in digital revenue during her tenure.

“I have always been drawn to the Yahoo brand - not only for its strong legacy, but for its immense potential,” adds Lieberman. “The opportunity to push the boundaries and take the brand into the future is a dream. I couldn't be more excited to work with Jim and his team to steer the path they’ve set forth through disruptive campaigns that engage with culture in new and exciting ways. With a wealth of beloved and compelling brands, the sky is truly the limit for the new Yahoo and I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to serving as VP of Digital Marketing and Off-Premise at Chipotle, Lieberman was CMO at Snap Kitchen where she oversaw the brand’s end-to-end identity transformation and led retail partnerships. Lieberman also served as VP of Digital Innovation and On-Demand at Taco Bell, driving social media and influencer strategy, as well as establishing the company’s first-mover e-commerce and digital media delivery partnership strategy. When she joined Taco Bell, the QSR brand was most familiar with Gen X, but had yet to tap into the Millennial audience. In reigniting its marketing strategy with more modern social and creative brand activations, Lieberman helped transform Taco Bell into an iconic brand in youth culture.