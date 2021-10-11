Yalla Mediterranean Adds New Chickpea-Based Side Dish to Menu

Yalla Mediterranean revealed a new chickpea-based side dish for consumers to enjoy for a limited time this fall. The chickpea accompaniment will be available on Yalla Mediterranean menus through the end of the year.

Yalla Mediterranean’s Fall chickpea addition features chermoula and fresh parsley, providing a delightfully herby and slightly spicy kick for customers. Guests can order as a topping on any entrée, family meal, or kid’s meal or can take-home the zesty side by the half pint, pint, or quart.

“The Chermoula Hummus has been a huge hit at Yalla Mediterranean, so we wanted to give customers another satisfying option with the addition of the chermoula chickpea side dish,” says Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “As customers start to order more hearty meals for Fall, we think the chickpea side dish is a great way to ring in the new season.”