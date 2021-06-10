Yalla Mediterranean to Offer Special Deal for International Falafel Day

Yalla Mediterranean is spreading the love this International Falafel Day with a delicious deal for its online and in-restaurant customers. From June 11th through June 13th, guests at the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant can build their own Falafel bowl, wrap or salad with unlimited toppings, and get a second one free. Offering fresh, authentic, good-for-you ingredients, Yalla Mediterranean is the perfect destination to celebrate one of the world’s favorite chickpea treats this International Falafel Day.

“As consumers continue to look for better-for-you options at restaurants, Falafel has held its place over the years as a favorite protein alternative among meat-eaters and vegetarians alike,” says Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “As a quintessential Mediterranean ingredient, Falafel deserves to be celebrated, and we hope our loyal customers can join us for the holiday.”

*Offer valid for one free Falafel Bowl, Wrap or Salad with the purchase of a second Bowl, Wrap, or Salad made in store or online 6/11/21 - 6/13/21. Guest must mention promo in store or use code 'FALAFELDAY21' online to redeem.