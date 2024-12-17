Yampa Sandwich Co. – a Denver-based fast-casual sandwich destination renowned for its inventive flavors and quality ingredients – has announced aggressive franchise expansion plans to bring as many as 40 restaurants to the Southwestern United States over the next few years.

Though franchisees and specific locations have yet to be identified, Yampa Sandwich Co. is actively seeking single- and multi-unit operators to help bring the brand to various markets across Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah, including:

Arizona – 4-6 restaurants in the Phoenix metro area and another 1-2 in Tucson.

– 4-6 restaurants in the Phoenix metro area and another 1-2 in Tucson. New Mexico – 2-4 restaurants in metro Albuquerque and 1-2 throughout Santa Fe.

– 2-4 restaurants in metro Albuquerque and 1-2 throughout Santa Fe. Texas – As many as 20 total restaurants across the Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston, Austin, and El Paso areas.

– As many as 20 total restaurants across the Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston, Austin, and El Paso areas. Utah – 4-6 restaurants in the Salt Lake City metro area.

“These are markets where we have no presence whatsoever, so the opportunity for growth is very high,” said Yampa Sandwich Co. co-founder David Pepin. “Yampa was born with a strong belief that adventurous souls need not only the taste of delicious sandwiches, but also the convenience and versatility of our product. We’re excited about feeding the local appetites with something we feel the restaurant scene lacks – delicious, nutritious, hearty, sandwiches that fuel daily adventures.”

The Yampa Sandwich Co. menu features a unique culinary experience with 17 sandwiches – served hot and cold – along with salads, soups, and sides. Signature sandwiches include the turkey bacon Ridgeline, the ham and brie Summit, the roast beef and gorgonzola Fourteener, and the vegetarian Sherpa sandwich made with roasted eggplant, asiago, sweet roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo.

Everything on the menu is made to order and packed with all natural ingredients.

Yampa locations are open for breakfast, lunch, or early evening meals. Catering and box lunches are popular with outdoor adventure enthusiasts as well as executives and office workers.

“We don’t just make sandwiches. We feed the adventures of everyday life, whether that’s hiking the great outdoors or getting through that afternoon meeting,” said Pepin. “Yampa fuels people’s bodies, minds and lives.”

As far as what Yampa Sandwich Co. looks for in its franchisees, Pepin added, “We’re seeking adventurous souls who want to expand their investment reach with one of the more exciting emerging restaurant franchise chains in the country, while playing a crucial role in the growth and shaping of the brand. We’re in a league of our own within the industry, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to create an unmatched reputation as a brand to beat in 2025 and beyond.”

Including a franchise fee of $45,000, the total initial investment necessary to open a 1,500-2,500 square-foot Yampa restaurant with seating for at least 40 guests ranges from $484,670 to $630,970.