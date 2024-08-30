For 25 years, Yampa Sandwich Co. has remained a dining institution for adventurous souls of Colorado. Born in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, the burgeoning restaurant franchise is primed for growth and looking to introduce its delicious specialty sandwiches and other simple, high-quality menu options to throngs of new customers throughout Colorado and beyond.

With eight flagship stores already satisfying customers of all demographics across Colorado, Yampa intends to expand its footprint across the southwestern United States. Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer David Pepin expects to see as many as 15-20 new restaurants open over the next several years across other parts of Colorado, as well various markets throughout Arizona, Texas, and Utah.

“Our mission at Yampa Sandwich Co. has always been to elevate the sandwich experience by infusing it with creativity, quality, and passion,” said Pepin. “People love Yampa and we’re excited to begin delighting even more customers with great tasting food that satisfies the soul.”

A native New Englander and avid outdoorsman, Pepin went to visit his high school friend Peter Boniface in Steamboat Springs, Colorado back in 1998. The two grew up together surfing and working in hospitality. As they explored outdoor activities in the Yampa Valley, they quickly realized that the area was lacking a good sandwich shop. It wasn’t long before they worked up an appetite to conquer the local sandwich scene.

And so, the Yampa Sandwich Co. was born in 1999. Named for the valley that drew both Pepin and Boniface to the area, the restaurant company is focused on delicious, nutritious, hearty, sandwiches that inspire people to get out and explore.

“We opened our first specialty sandwich shop in Steamboat Springs. We had a blast serving hearty provisions to guide services, to fuel them up for their day-long journeys. Word got out and our delicious sandwiches now serve everyone from weekend warriors to workday professionals and families,” said Pepin.

“We chose the name Yampa in honor of the Yampa River that flows through Steamboat Springs. It’s a tribute to the town where we got our start and the adventures that inspired us to open shop in the first place,” added Boniface.

Since that time, Yampa Sandwich Co. has served a unique culinary experience with its 17 sandwiches – served hot and cold – along with salads, soups, and sides. Signature sandwiches include the turkey bacon Ridgeline, the ham and brie Summit, the roast beef and gorgonzola Fourteener, and the vegetarian Sherpa sandwich made with roasted eggplant, asiago, sweet roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo.

Everything on the menu is made to order and packed with all natural ingredients.

Yampa locations are open for breakfast, lunch, or early evening meals. Catering and box lunches are popular with outdoor adventure enthusiasts as well as executives and office workers.

“We don’t just make sandwiches. We feed the adventures of everyday life, whether that’s hiking the great peaks or getting through that afternoon meeting. Yampa Sandwich company fuels people’s bodies, minds and lives,” said Pepin. “Once someone visits Yampa, they quickly become lifelong fans.”

To augment the announced expansion, Yampa Sandwich Co. is seeking multi-unit operators with what Pepin calls “the heart of an adventurer.” Including a franchise fee of $45,000, the total initial investment necessary to open a 1,500-2,500 square-foot Yampa restaurant with seating for at least 30 guests ranges from $484,670 to $630,970.