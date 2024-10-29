Yampa Sandwich Co., a beloved institution in Colorado’s dining scene, is celebrating 25 years of success by giving back to the community that has been a core part of its journey. On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the sandwich shop will partner with SOS Outreach to donate 25% of all proceeds from the day to the nonprofit, which inspires youth through mentorship and outdoor activities, primarily skiing and snowboarding.

For 25 years, Yampa Sandwich Co. has been known for its hearty, gourmet sandwiches crafted with fresh, all-natural ingredients. What started in Steamboat Springs in 1999 as a single sandwich shop has grown into a thriving multi-unit business with locations across Colorado. Throughout its history, Yampa has maintained its commitment to fueling people’s adventures with big flavors, while remaining true to its Colorado roots and passion for the outdoors.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 25 years of serving hearty sandwiches than by giving back to a cause that exemplifies everything we stand for at Yampa,” said David Pepin, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Yampa Sandwich Company. “SOS Outreach inspires the next generation of go-getters by connecting kids with the outdoors, and we’re honored to support their incredible mission.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, Yampa will also be offering commemorative cups to the first 200 customers at each location on November 13. These limited-edition cups come with a special perk: customers will enjoy 25-cent refills for as long as they keep their cup. This fun promotion serves as both a thank you to loyal customers and a lasting reminder of Yampa’s quarter-century of success. Guests will also have the opportunity to win additional prizes such as gift cards, t-shirts, future discounts, and more.

In the two and a half decades since its founding, Yampa has become a go-to spot for adventurers, families, and professionals alike. Known for its creative sandwiches packed with fresh, high-quality ingredients, the menu features fan favorites like the turkey bacon Ridgeline, the ham and brie Summit, the roast beef and gorgonzola Fourteener, and the vegetarian Sherpa. Whether it’s a grab-and-go lunch or catering for outdoor adventures, Yampa prides itself on offering options that satisfy all tastes and fuel any adventure.

SOS Outreach, the charity partner for this milestone celebration, is a national youth development nonprofit that uses outdoor-based programs to help kids and teenagers discover their strengths, develop life skills, and build a sense of belonging. Through skiing, snowboarding, and a progressive curriculum, SOS Outreach transforms the lives of more than 3,000 young people each year across 15 communities in 10 states.

“It’s an honor to be the beneficiary of Yampa Sandwich Company’s 25th Anniversary give-back initiative, celebrating the remarkable impact they’ve made across communities in Colorado. The proceeds from this partnership will directly sponsor youth participation in our outdoor-based mentorship program. With our progressive curriculum, we aim to engage more than 1,400 kids and teenagers across Eagle County, Summit County, Denver, Steamboat Springs, and Leadville. Together, we’re inspiring future generations through the power of the mountains,” said Seth Ehrlich, Executive Director of SOS Outreach.

As Yampa Sandwich Co. reflects on its 25-year journey, it remains dedicated to its mission of crafting delicious, nutritious sandwiches that inspire people to explore and enjoy the great outdoors. From its humble beginnings in Steamboat Springs to becoming a staple in multiple Colorado communities, Yampa continues to build on its legacy of fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a passion for the outdoor lifestyle.

To further its mission and community impact, Yampa Sandwich Co. is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan. With eight flagship stores already satisfying customers of all demographics across Colorado, Yampa intends to broaden its footprint across the southwestern United States. Co-founder David Pepin expects to see as many as 15-20 new restaurants open over the next several years in various markets throughout Arizona, Texas, and Utah. Yampa Sandwich Co. is seeking multi-unit operators who share its adventurous spirit. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.ownayampa.com.