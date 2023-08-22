Yampa Sandwich Company Eyes Expansion in Utah

Yampa Sandwich Company, the fast-casual premium sandwich restaurant with six locations in Colorado, announced it is actively working to expand to Utah. Specifically, the growing brand is looking for experienced operators in Salt Lake City and the surrounding suburbs to bring their high-quality sandwiches to the Beehive State.

On the decision to target Utah for growth, Adam Herndon, Director of Franchise Operations at Yampa Sandwich Co. says, “Our philosophy is built around providing clean food to fuel one’s active lifestyle; Utah’s unique topography and focus on outdoor activities makes it an ideal state for us to organically grow into. We are looking for opportunities in the Salt Lake City area, as far north as Ogden and as far south as Sandy.”

Herndon adds, “We are seeking franchise partners who are passionate about our mission and are equally committed to quality, freshness and flavor as we are. For us, Yampa is about a lifestyle, not just your next meal.”

Yampa Sandwich Co.’s menu is divided up by breakfast, specialty sandwiches - served hot and cold - and salads, soups, and sides. While the menu may seem simple, the sandwiches are anything but basic. Everything on the menu is made to order and packed with superfoods.

The gourmet menu features elevated takes on classic sandwiches while also offering unique combinations which are uniquely Yampa.

“It’s important for us to provide options for everyone which is why you’ll notice the extensive variety of proteins and flavors on the menu. In fact, one of our most popular sandwiches is our vegetarian sandwich called the Sherpa which is made with roasted eggplant, asiago, sweet roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce and garlic mayo,” says David Pepin, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Yampa Sandwich Co.

Pepin adds, “Within Colorado we have earned a reputation for providing meals that allow our guests to feel sustained throughout the day so they can enjoy any adventure with Yampa by their side. Once someone visits Yampa they quickly become lifelong fans.”

Yampa Sandwich Co. locations are open for breakfast, lunch, or early evening meals. The menu features big flavors and gourmet ingredients to tantalize taste buds. Catering and box lunches are popular with outdoor adventure enthusiasts as well as executives and office workers.