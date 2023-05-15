Yampa Sandwich Company Launches Burrata Salad and Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap

Yampa Sandwich Company, the fast-casual premium sandwich restaurant with six locations in Colorado, announces two new menu items, available for a limited time. Yampa will welcome the Burrata Salad and Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap to the menu, available starting May 15 through September.

The Burrata Salad features chopped romaine lettuce, capers, gigandes beans, Roma tomato, roasted red peppers, sourdough croutons, burrata & balsamic vinaigrette. The salad offers a beautifully balanced panzanella style salad that showcases Yampa's desire to provide elevated and delicious meals.

Meanwhile, the Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap features seasoned chicken salad, almonds, dried cranberries, celery, carrot & onion served in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce & gouda cheese.

“Summertime is all about having fun and setting out on the adventures you love the most; thus, the wrap was served up, making it easy to eat on the go and perfect for picnics and outdoor dining,” says Pete Boniface co-founder of Yampa Sandwich Company. “The Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap is a delicious and nutritious menu item packed with protein and flavor, celebrating the ease of Summer and the ability for on-the-go enjoyment.”