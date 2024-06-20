Yampa Sandwich Company, the beloved fast-casual premium sandwich destination renowned for its inventive flavors and quality ingredients, is announced the launch of its tantalizing new limited-time sandwich offering for the summer season.

Available now through summer, Yampa Sandwich Co. fans will have the pleasure of savoring the culinary artistry behind a new mouthwatering addition to the menu: The Florentine Fresco. Additionally, the Pork Carnitas Torta, Yampa’s most recent LTO from fall and winter 2023, will now be added to the permanent menu; and the fan favorite Yampa Ice Cream Sandwich returns for the summer.

New to the menu, The Florentine Fresco, a creation by the Yampa Co-Founder Pete Boniface, fondly known as Sandwich Pete, pays homage to the rich flavors of Italy. This delectable masterpiece boasts layers of Capocollo, Genoa Salami, House Balsamic Vinaigrette, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, and an Artichoke Ricotta Cream, all nestled within a freshly baked French Baguette. It’s symphony of flavors promises to transport sandwich lovers to the vibrant streets of Florence with every bite.

Due to popular demand, the Pork Carnitas Torta has earned its rightful place on the permanent menu. Crafted with savory slow-roasted pork carnitas, smoky chipotle mayo, cilantro crema, jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, queso asadero, and served with a side of tomatillo salsa, this culinary delight is a testament to Yampa’s commitment to delivering bold and unforgettable taste experiences.

Additionally, Yampa is bringing back their summertime fan favorite dessert, the Yampa Ice Cream Sandwich. This delicious, limited time offering features creamy vanilla ice cream nestled between two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

“Our mission at Yampa Sandwich Company has always been to elevate the sandwich experience by infusing it with creativity, quality, and passion,” said Peter Boniface, Co-Founder of Yampa Sandwich Co. “With our new summer offerings, we’re excited to continue delighting our customers with bold flavors and innovative combinations that capture the essence of the season.”

Whether you’re fueling up for an outdoor adventure, grabbing a quick lunch, or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends and family, Yampa Sandwich Co. invites you to indulge in the taste of excellence with our latest menu creations.