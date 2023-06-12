Yampa Sandwich Company to Open New Locations in Denver Market

Yampa Sandwich Company, the fast-casual premium sandwich restaurant with six locations in Colorado, announces two new Denver-area locations opening this year. The Jefferson Market shop will open in late summer, and the Walnut Creek location is slated to open its doors this fall.

The two new locations are owned and operated by Yampa Partner/Chief Finance Officer David Mischell. Mischell currently owns and operates three franchised locations in the Denver area (LoDo, Downtown, Belleview Station).

On the selection of the Jefferson Market location Mischell says, “For several years we have catered to multiple businesses in the southwest Denver area and this new Yampa location will make it much easier to service those existing business customers. We believe our premium ingredients and unique offerings will resonate with the neighborhood and provide a welcome new option for residents in the community.”

He adds, “Our philosophy is built around providing clean food to fuel one’s active lifestyle, so our proximity to the foothills and several other recreational hotspots such as Chatfield Reservoir was also an added draw for selecting this location.”

Yampa Sandwich Co. is focused on continuing to expand its reach within Denver to make its high-quality sandwiches even more accessible to the community. Additional Denver-area markets the company is eyeing include Lone Tree, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Tower Road, Central Park/Northfield, Arvada and West Denver.

"Our priority is to continue to make a major mark in Colorado," says David Pepin, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Yampa Sandwich Co. "Yampa Sandwich Co. is a brand with tremendous potential for continued growth. It is a premium, gourmet brand rather than a value-driven concept. The premium, healthy ingredients and unique menu offerings resonate with customers who are willing to pay a price that reflects quality."

Looking ahead, as Yampa Sandwich Co. continues to grow they’ll turn their sights to new markets including Texas, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming. Yampa Sandwich Co. is now accepting new franchisees.

The Jefferson Market shop will be located at 8174 S. Kipling Parkway, Suite B130, Littleton, Colorado 80127 and the address for the Walnut Creek shop will be 10445 Town Center Dr. Westminster, CO 80021.