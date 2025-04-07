College life just got tastier! Yella’s is the coolest new hangout across the country, serving up retro vibes, indulgent eats, and a menu as quirky as a roommate’s study habits. With eleven campus dining halls already on board, this all-American concept is shaking up the college food scene.

“Yella was my grandfather, who earned his nickname from his loud, energetic calling at New Jersey dance halls in the 1930s and 1940s,” says founder Joe Lorenzo. “He had a passion for great food and unforgettable experiences, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to Yella’s.”

Yella’s first found success selling its indulgent comfort foods to consumers at its first Hawthorne, NJ restaurant. It’s second unit opened this year in Warren, NJ with a strategy for continued growth that includes franchising the concept. The campus dining opportunity presented itself through the family’s relationship with contract management companies who asked them to bring the Yella’s concept to campuses.

Today, for students in search of satisfying comfort food, Yella’s is the ultimate destination. Its menu is packed with high-quality ingredients that leaves students and faculty craving more! The handspun milkshakes have instantly become a campus favorite, while the Jersey Smash Burger and variety of crispy chicken sandwiches offering something for every taste. Yella’s deli-style sandwiches are piled high with premium, hand-sliced meats and cheeses, and Yella’s signature cheesesteaks—like the Grandpa Joe, Benny Brown, and Fat Angelo (named after beloved family members)—tell a rich story while delivering bold flavors. Yella’s offers jumbo tenders and wings, complemented by sweet potato waffle fries, crispy onion rings, and famous Yella’s Secret Sauce, ensuring every meal is a memorable experience. Students rave about the unbeatable taste, quality, and variety of the Yella’s menu.

“We’re like your favorite professor – approachable, a little eccentric, and totally unforgettable,” says John Kim, Director of Operations. “Except instead of pop quizzes, we are serving up delicious food for almost every craving.”

With 11 campus locations including Syracuse University, Montclair State University, Marist University, Yella’s has become a staple for students seeking a taste of home and stress-relieving indulgence.

The numbers say it all. Yella’s outperforms other national brands in both traffic and sales at every campus location. “College foodservice directors appreciate our team’s ability to seamlessly replace an underperforming food hall and train staff over semester break, creating a great surprise for students to experience Yella’s when they return,” says Lorenzo. “Fitting Yella’s into an existing foodservice space can be done quickly and inexpensively”.

For college foodservice directors who are ready to shake things up on their campus, contact John Kim at info@yellas.com or visit Yellas.com for more information. Yella’s is always hungry for new opportunities (and a Yella Submarine).