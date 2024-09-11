Yogurtland, a leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand with more than 220 locations across the country, announced the addition of Charles (Chuck) Ballard as the Director of Development. A seasoned veteran in franchise development with over four decades of experience in the food service industry, Ballard brings a wealth of expertise in building successful franchise systems and expanding market presence. Yogurtland also welcomes its new Sales Manager, Shae Schultz. With more than twenty-five years of franchise experience, including several leadership roles, Schultz joins Yogurtland with a proven track record of success.

“Chuck’s extensive experience and proven track record in franchise development make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Phillip Chang, Founder and CEO of Yogurtland. “His strategic insights and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Yogurtland’s vision for expansion.”

As Ballard assumes his role at Yogurtland, he brings with him a clear vision for franchise development. Leveraging his extensive network and expertise, Ballard aims to identify ideal franchisee candidates who share Yogurtland’s values and vision for growth. He emphasizes the importance of consistency in product, service, and guest experience, underscoring Yogurtland’s commitment to excellence. Looking ahead, Yogurtland anticipates a strong pipeline of new stores in the existing markets of Texas, Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Jersey with future focus on Florida, Georgia, and the Southeast region.

Ballard entered the food industry after graduating college, initially managing Butch’s Barn Restaurant before swiftly purchasing it. His subsequent ventures into bakeries and cookie shops honed his skills in operations and franchise development. Ballard’s career trajectory soared as he accepted the position of Vice President of Operations at Nestle Tollhouse Café, contributing to its significant growth. Later, he played a pivotal role in expanding Which Wich to 420 locations. Ballard’s remarkable ability to streamline development systems and drive innovation led to his success in franchising efforts with i Fratelli Pizza. Now, with a wealth of experience and a passion for growth, Ballard brings his expertise to Yogurtland, poised to lead its franchise development initiatives to new heights.

“When I approached Yogurtland, I saw more than just a brand; I saw a great business model with founders who are deeply committed to their brand, their franchisees, their teams and their community,” said Ballard. “My focus has always been on building systems that work, and with Yogurtland, I see tremendous potential to expand and enrich communities across the nation. Our franchisees are not just partners; they are our customers, and it’s our responsibility to ensure they have everything they need to succeed. From product availability to exceptional customer service, we are dedicated to supporting our franchise partners every step of the way.”