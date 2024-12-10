Yogurtland is providing sweet ways for guests to count down the holiday season and welcome the New Year. Starting Dec. 11 through Dec. 22, Real Rewards members can swirl into the merriest time of the year with 12 Days of Froyo and instantly unwrap a mystery reward each day when they visit in-store or order online.

Additionally, in need of a last-minute stocking stuffer? Guests are invited to buy a gift and get a gift from Dec. 18-24! Delight family and friends and earn a $5 Bonus Card for every $25+ eGift card purchased (with up to four bonus cards per order) via yogurtland.com/buygiftcards. Bonus cards are redeemable in-store from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2025.

Pair these deals with Yogurtland’s seasonal frozen yogurt flavors, toppings and festive cups and spoons for an extra sprinkle of holiday cheer. To note, the holiday-inspired deals are not valid on gift card purchases, merchandise or third-party delivery orders.