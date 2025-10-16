Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is partnering with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment in a special collaboration to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the popular franchise film series, Back to the Future, available to buy on 4K Ultra HD and Digital. From October 20 through November 30, fans can indulge in the “Great Scott! Caramel Apple Pie” frozen yogurt flavor topped with “Doc’s Churro Bites” for a limited time at participating Yogurtland locations while supplies last.

This nostalgic autumn-inspired flavor captures the essence of traveling back in time. For fans looking to enhance their flavor experience, participating stores nationwide will also offer the limited-time swirl flavor with Yogurtland’s classic vanilla to create the Apple Pie à la Mode Swirl.

“Just as Back to the Future brought generations together, our collaboration is all about creating moments of fun, nostalgia and memories complete with delicious flavor,” said Adeline Cruz-Phillips, Brand Marketing Manager at Yogurtland. “With our Great Scott! Caramel Apple Pie froyo and Doc’s Churro Bites topping, we’re serving up deliciously fun ways for fans, long-time and new, to celebrate 40 years of the film’s humor, heart, and adventure.”

In celebration of Back to the Future Day on October 21, participating locations will offer 30% off in-store purchases for fans dressed as Doc Brown or Marty McFly. In addition, on October 27, Yogurtland will be hosting its Fan Appreciation Day, featuring a buy-one-get-one offer and 2x points for Real Rewards members.