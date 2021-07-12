Yogurtland Debuts Fruit Bowl Fusions and Acai Bowls

Yogurtland announced Fruit Bowl Fusions and Acai Bowls as the latest additions to their menu as the brand expands beyond frozen yogurt this summer. The new bowls featuring fresh seasonal fruits are the perfect healthful indulgence for Yogurtland fans this summer and are available for a limited time only at participating locations nationwide.

The Fruit Bowl Fusions are made with fresh fruit enhanced with flavorful toppings and are available in two different recipes: Street Style and Bionico. Inspired by street cart fruit cups, the light and refreshing Street Style bowl is made with fresh-cut watermelon, mango, pineapple, lime dressing, Tajín® and chamoy. Yogurtland has partnered with the National Mango Board and National Watermelon Board to bring awareness about the fresh mango and watermelon featured in the Street Style fruit bowl. The Bionico bowl is a classic combination of fruit and condensed milk with a coconut twist. Made-to-order with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, sweet coconut milk, and granola for a balanced sweet and crunchy treat.

In addition to the Fruit Bowl Fusions launch, Yogurtland debuts new Acai Bowls available in two different styles: Strawberry Banana Granola or Peanut Butter, featuring your choice of the classic acai base, tropical pitaya base, or both. The Strawberry Banana Granola bowl is topped with fresh-cut strawberries and bananas, granola, and a drizzle of honey. The Peanut Butter bowl features fresh-cut strawberries and bananas, granola, peanut butter sauce, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and honey.

"At Yogurtland, using fresh fruits on our creations has always been part of our brand identity. Our Fruit Bowl Fusions and Acai Bowls highlight freshly-cut fruit in our new flavorful recipes," says Yogurtland Head of Research & Development, Nirupama Nigam. "We are excited to offer our guests new ways to enjoy Yogurtland this summer season."

For more information about Yogurtland, please visit yogurt-land.com. To place an order for delivery, in-store pickup, or catering, order on the new Yogurtland mobile app or at yogurt-land.com/order. Fruit Bowl Fusions are available starting at $5.99 and Acai Bowls at $7.25, prices may vary by location. Available for a limited time while supplies last at participating locations.