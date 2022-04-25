Yogurtland Launches #ShowYOHope Campaign

Yogurtland is taking what it does best — bringing love, hope, joy, and smiles to local communities through its delicious frozen yogurt — to the next level by honoring local heroes this spring with the launch of its #ShowYOHope campaign.

Yogurtland is encouraging fans to help them show appreciation for those who serve our communities by tagging deserving organizations or individuals (both big and small) on Instagram using the hashtag #ShowYOHope for those who fill our community up with hope for a chance to receive free froyo deliveries. After tagging, fans are encouraged to simply post a message of hope or gratitude for how the individual or organization has made a difference for an opportunity to be treated to delicious frozen yogurts.

"We're proud to kick off our #ShowYOHope campaign to thank the everyday heroes who support our communities year-round," says Brittany Knollmiller, Yogurtland's Director of Marketing. "Our Yogurtland fans are made up of local heroes like teachers, nurses and frontline workers and they deserve a delicious treat as a sign of appreciation from the communities they serve."

To kick off the campaign running through June, Yogurtland will be delivering frozen yogurt to nurses and teachers in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week in May. The drops will be going to the local heroes at organizations such as Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Children's Health Orange County, among others. Find out who receives the surprise and delights by visiting Instagram or Facebook.

In addition to the #ShowYoHope campaign, fans can treat their friends and family to new Spring flavors, including Yogurtland's delicious new Strawberry Banana frozen yogurt flavor. This flavor, available until May 8, is made with real strawberries and real bananas. This new flavor is a tasty combination of creamy and fruity for a refreshing springtime treat.

For a limited time only, chocolate lovers can try featured flavor Mocha Almond Fudge for a smooth, rich taste. This bold flavor is made with two types of dark cocoas mixed with real almonds and just a hint of coffee to create a delicious cup full of cocoa flavor.

"Strawberry Banana and Mocha Almond Fudge offer something for everyone at Yogurtland," adds Knollmiller. "Fans of fruit flavors can enjoy the light and refreshing Strawberry Banana, while those craving something more indulgent will love the combination of cocoa flavors in the tempting Mocha Almond Fudge."

The limited-time-only Strawberry Banana and Mocha Almond Fudge flavors are available while supplies last at participating Yogurtland locations. To order online for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com or the Yogurtland app.