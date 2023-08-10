Yogurtland Names David Kahn Senior Director of Franchise Development

Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, announces the addition of franchise industry veteran David Kahn as Senior Director of Franchise Development. David joins the brand’s team of senior function leaders as the company looks to accelerate its expansion across key domestic and international markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome David, a seasoned restaurant and franchise executive, to Yogurtland and are confident that he and our team of function leaders in operations, marketing, and research and development will drive us to achieve our next inflection of growth,” says Phillip Chang, the founder and CEO of Yogurtland.

The company also announced that Sam Yoon will step away from his day-to-day role as President to join a non-profit foundation, and more deeply support a ministry he and his wife have supported for many years. Yoon will remain as an Advisor to the senior leadership team including Founders Phillip and Michelle Chang. During Yoon’s tenure with Yogurtland, he set in place key initiatives that proved critical to the company’s growth including reformulating the brand’s strategy, redesigning its structure, and establishing systems for increased efficiency and effectiveness that bucked the general trend in the restaurant industry.

“Ministry service has always been a priority to me and my wife, as well as to Phillip and Michelle, which was one of the main reasons I was initially drawn to Yogurtland,” says Yoon. “I am grateful to them for supporting me through this decision, and I look forward to continuing to advise the leadership team as they introduce Yogurtland to new fans across the country and the world.”

Moving forward, senior function leaders will report directly to CEO Phillip Chang. Each individual brings unique experience, expertise, and proven execution capabilities to best position Yogurtland to achieve its ambitious growth goals for the coming years.