With more than 220 locations across the nation and internationally, Yogurtland announced its goal to open 30 new stores in 2025 in the United States alone. In an effort to foster long-term success for both franchisees and the brand, Yogurtland is seeking to partner with buying groups that can commit to a three-store minimum. The franchise brand plans to expand in key territories including Texas, Northern and Southern California, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Operating multiple stores allows franchisees to spread costs such as marketing, supply chain and administrative expenses across several locations, improving overall profitability and customer experience,” said Chuck Ballard, Director of Franchise Development.

According to Ballard, the minimum requirement is aimed at attracting franchisees who are looking to scale their investments and grow their business. By focusing on franchisees with the capacity for managing multiple locations, Yogurtland will ensure a more stable and experienced franchise network for all its owners.

Ballard added that the Yogurtland brand has demonstrated its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation by listening to its audience.

“By staying ahead of consumer trends and continuously introducing new and exciting flavors, new and seasoned franchise owners alike will have access to a diverse and appealing menu that keeps customers engaged and returning,” he said.

In addition, existing franchisees are looking to expand their Yogurtland footprint by opening additional locations.

“The ease of operations and product quality is what attracts me to Yogurtland as a franchisee,” said Harman Thind owner of Yogurtland’s South-Central Los Angeles location. Thind is looking to open two locations in 2025 and own a total of 10 locations within the next three to five years.

Paul Gill, owner of 16 Yogurtland locations across Los Angeles county, plans to expand to 24 locations over the next four years.

“Yogurtland is just a happy place, and it is very in tune with their customers which keeps them returning with its rewards programs, rotating flavors and social media presence,” said Gill.