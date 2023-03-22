Yogurtland Signs 5-Store Agreement in Houston

Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, announces the signing of a five-store agreement for new locations in the Houston market. This deal signifies strong momentum as the brand seeks significant expansion throughout key regions in the U.S., with more than 220 stores currently open across the country and internationally. These Houston locations will also debut a new Yogurtland store design, indicating the brand’s ongoing drive to excite today’s customer.

New franchisees and Sugarland residents Yasir Akhtar and Sameera Rauf seized on the opportunity to bring this well-established brand to a new community. As owners of an independent insurance company and parents to three children, the couple was exploring different options to expand their business portfolio with a strong revenue engine and limited operational stress.

“We were particularly drawn to the frozen yogurt industry, consistently popular as a fun, healthier, and customizable dessert experience, and ultimately to the Yogurtland brand, given its strong brand recognition,” says Akhtar. “We look forward to introducing more of the greater Houston community to their new favorite treat!”

Akhtar and Rauf are currently pursuing specific locations for the first of their shops, slated to open in late summer or early fall. They look forward to introducing the new Yogurtland store design, which will bring a refreshed look that highlights the brand’s quality ingredients and local dairy, as well as its core values and philanthropic endeavors. Yogurtland stores are typically 1,400-1,500 square feet and employ approximately 10-12 workers per location.

Yogurtland founder and CEO Phillip Chang, who moved to California from Korea when he was 21, revolutionized the industry by removing the barrier of the counter from his frozen yogurt shops. With this innovation, Yogurtland invited customers to build their own frozen yogurt desserts and create a memorable experience beyond what’s in the cup.

“Yasir and Sameera are ideal franchisees, with their business ownership experience and connection to the fun, family atmosphere found in each of our stores,” says Yogurtland President Sam Yoon. “With Fortune Business Insights predicting the frozen yogurt market to grow from close to $1.7 billion in 2021 to $2.14 billion in 2028, Yogurtland provides the support and proven business model to help franchisees like Yasir and Sameera succeed.”