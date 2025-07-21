Yogurtland, a leader in the self-serve frozen yogurt space, announced that it has signed development agreements with four franchise ownership groups to open 15 new locations across California and Texas. Two of the four groups are new to the Yogurtland franchise system, signaling strong continued momentum for the brand.

At least eight of the new locations are expected to open in the second half of 2025.

Houston Area to Welcome 8 New Yogurtland Stores

Summit Row Ventures, LLC—a newly formed partnership between two seasoned Yogurtland franchisees with a combined 31 locations in Southern California—has committed to opening eight new stores throughout the Greater Houston area. This marks a bold expansion outside their original market, bringing their experience and operational excellence to a fast-growing Texas metro.

San Francisco Bay Area to Gain 3 Yogurtland Locations

New franchise group Spoonfull SWAP, LLC—led by a husband-and-wife duo based in Fremont, CA—has signed on to open three new Yogurtland stores in the Bay Area. Locations are planned for San Leandro, Pleasanton, and Gilroy. As first-time Yogurtland franchisees, they are excited to bring the brand’s signature flavors and community vibe to new guests across Northern California.

San Diego County to Add 3 Locations

Family-run Gagaveerain, LLC has agreed to open three new Yogurtland units in Northern San Diego County. The husband, wife, and son team—residents of Southern California with strong backgrounds in both restaurant operations and real estate—will bring new stores to Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Rancho Bernardo.

Ontario, CA Expansion and Santa Ana Relocation

Longtime franchisee Tweeq, LLC will open a brand-new location in Ontario, CA while simultaneously relocating their existing Santa Ana Yogurtland to a more strategic location within the same community. This move reflects a continued focus on optimizing real estate while expanding the brand’s Southern California footprint.

With these newly signed agreements, Yogurtland continues to attract both seasoned operators and new entrepreneurs who see opportunity in the brand’s proven model, product quality, and loyal customer base.