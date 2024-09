Yogurtland is inviting everyone to celebrate fall with an exclusive promotion that’s too good to miss. On September 25th, customers who show one of Yogurtland’s iconic Giant Spoons at the register can enjoy a 20% discount on their purchase.

This one-day-only event is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the beginning of fall with a cup of Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl, or take the kids to celebrate their back-to-school season with Cinnamon Sugar Cereal froyo.