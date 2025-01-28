Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, will celebrate the ultimate frozen yogurt event of the year with two ways to treat yourself on National Frozen Yogurt Day, Thursday, Feb. 6 – a buy one, get one free deal and double points for Real Rewards loyalty members.

National Frozen Yogurt Day has become a yearly highlight for Yogurtland fans and the brand is excited for guests to double up on the swirls and the joy of the celebration. The buy one, get one free offer (of equal or lesser value) is valid in-store only at participating locations. Real Rewards members can also earn 2x points for any froyo purchase all day, making each experience twice as rewarding (not valid on third party delivery or gift card purchases; please allow up to 24 hours for points to be applied).

As one of the sweetest food holidays of the year, this delicious day brings families and froyo fans together for a moment of joy. There is no better time to take a dessert break and enjoy Yogurtland’s premium handcrafted flavors and signature toppings with the ones you love. With more than 200 locations across the U.S., these irresistible froyo offerings and promotions are the perfect way to treat yourself and brighten your day.