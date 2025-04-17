Get your hands (and spoon) dirty this Earth Day with Yogurtland’s sweetest scoop yet!

To celebrate this Tuesday, April 22, the brand is offering an online exclusive Buy One, Get One Dirt Cup creation – available for a limited time only!

Featuring rich chocolate froyo, cookies & cream crumbles and sour gummy worms, this nostalgic delicious nod to the childhood classics is a reminder to enjoy the simple joys – like giving the Earth a little extra love (and dessert) this spring.

Even sweeter? It lands just in time for National Gummi Bear Day on April 27, making it a back-to-back celebration of flavor and fun.