Yogurtland is celebrating Fan Appreciation Day on Monday, Oct. 28 with two exclusive deals.

– Treat yourself and a friend to a cup of your favorite frozen yogurt at no extra cost when you visit us in-store! Earn 2x the Points – Sweeten the deal by earning double points on your purchase, helping you get closer to more rewards!

Delicious flavors are available like Cranberry Orange Tart (bright, refreshing and filled with real cranberries and juicy oranges), or the Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla made with Oat Milk (real vanilla, brown sugar flavor and creamy oat milk). Add an irresistible topping like the Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow (creamy sweetness of chocolate and crunch of cookies combined).