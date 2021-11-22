Yogurtland Unveils Festive and Affordable Catering for the Holidays

Yogurtland is offering festive and affordable catering options this holiday season. Yogurtland catering creates a special experience for guests and is perfect for a gathering of any size with several packages to choose from. Catering is available at participating Yogurtland locations only. With the upcoming holiday months full of parties, gatherings, and meetings, Yogurtland is an easy way to sweeten up any event.

Yogurtland’s frozen yogurt catering gives guests the opportunity to select from a variety of delicious flavors and toppings for a fun trip to the dessert table. Orders must be placed online at least 24 hours in advance at order.catering/Yogurtland.

In addition to catering, Yogurtland is excited to announce its Cyber Monday eGift card promotion happening this fall. On Cyber Monday, November 29th (through 11:59 pm PST), the brand is offering $5 bonus cards with any $25 eGift Purchase. Guests can earn a maximum of four bonus cards per order, which are valid for use from Tuesday, November 30 through Friday, December 31.