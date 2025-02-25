Get ready to refresh your taste buds this spring with Yogurtland’s limited-time offerings to usher in the month of March. Featuring the much-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Lucky Irish Mint, this flavor joins a delicious new twist to the coveted middle handle spot, the Mint Cookies & Cream Swirl, to have you springing forward in no time! Returning toppings sure to delight include gummy rainbow clusters and mini rainbow marshmallows.

Lucky Irish Mint: This seasonal fan-favorite offers a smooth, creamy and decadent flavor with a bright touch of real mint.

Mint Cookies & Cream Swirl: This middle handle exclusive combines the vibrant Lucky Irish Mint with the comforting Classic Cookies & Cream.

Luck of the Rainbow Cup: Available exclusively online or on the Yogurtland mobile app, this limited-time creation features creamy Lucky Irish Mint froyo topped with an M&M's and mochi rainbow—the perfect way to taste the rainbow and celebrate St. Patrick's Day.