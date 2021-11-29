Yogurtland's Holiday Flavors Join the Menu

Yogurtland is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its new limited-time-only holiday flavors. Available now, Yogurtland brings a taste of winter wonderland with new Sugar Plum Berry Tart frozen yogurt and the return of a fan-favorite flavor, White Chocolate Peppermint.

Yogurtland’s seasonal new Sugar Plum Berry Tart brings a swirl of holiday cheer with every spoonful. This festive and creamy treat is made with real plum and Marion berries for a flavor that will get you into the holiday spirit. Additionally, Yogurtland is excited to bring back a beloved holiday treat: White Chocolate Peppermint frozen yogurt. This winter classic combines a mix of real gourmet white chocolate and deliciously refreshing peppermint.

The limited-time flavors are now available at participating locations while supplies last and can be ordered online at yogurt-land.com/order or on the Yogurtland mobile app.