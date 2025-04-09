Spoon collectors, get ready to go nuts! Yogurtland’s next anticipated Pistachio Giant Spoon is making its debut on April 14, while supplies last. This oversized symbol of sweet indulgence is the perfect photo-op for froyo fans and pistachio lovers alike.

Guests can shell-ebrate and receive a free Giant Pistachio spoon with a $12 minimum in-store purchase at participating stores nationwide. Try it with the viral-inspired Chocolate Pistachio swirl, a rich, nutty, and oh-so-satisfying fusion of chocolate and pistachio froyo, or the middle handle exclusive Plain Peach Swirl, the ultimate balance of sweet and tart.

We invite guests to capture their experiences through Yogurtland’s social media campaign by tagging them on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.