Yonutz Adds Gluten-Free Doughnuts to Menu

Yonutz, the celebrated and innovative donut and ice cream concept, has added an online offering to include a new assortment of Gluten Free donuts. These donuts also happen to be Dairy Free, Soy Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free and Kosher just in time for the holiday gifting season. Playing tricks on the mind, these donuts will have you questioning if they are really Gluten Free! Produced at their fully Gluten Free partner facility, Yonutz ensures their customers’ safety, allowing them to be able to enjoy their donuts without worrying about allergies or any other concerns.

Customers are now able to place an order for freshly shipped donuts on YonutzGlutenFree.com. Offering nationwide shipping, Yonutz ships the donuts from their partner gluten-free facility, directly to the customers’ door for the ultimate convenience. The renowned dessert shop provides three options to choose from, such as a half-dozen large donuts, a dozen large donuts, or even an exclusive fully Gluten Free Mini Donut Decorating Kit. The half dozen and dozen assortments come with each of these decadent flavors, Glazed, Strawberry, Chocolate Sprinkle Cake, Vanilla Sprinkled, Cinnamon Sugar, and Marble. Their Mini Donut Decorating Kit contains 16 delicious mini donuts, and several icings and toppings including colorful sanding sugars, sprinkles, and peppermints, that are also Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free, Soy Free, and Kosher. When it comes to decorating these mini donuts, the sky's the limit, inspiring customers to let their creativity soar.

Featured products + prices include:

Yonutz Gluten Free Large Donuts 3oz Half-Dozen ($49.95)

Yonutz Gluten Free Large Donuts 3oz One Dozen ($64.95)

Yonutz Gluten Free Mini Donut Decorating Kit ($69.95)

The donuts will be available for purchase online only, featuring a special price and free shipping for a limited time only! Yonutz will be releasing their ‘Gluten Friendly’ version of these donuts in all existing locations very soon. Make sure to place an order before this exceptional offer expires.