Yoshinoya America Partners with Tattle

Tattle, the AI-driven survey platform providing the restaurant industry with actionable, data-driven insights into guest sentiment, announced that Yoshinoya America, known for its artisanal Japanese-inspired rice bowls, has engaged the company to measure omni-channel guest sentiment and manage customer feedback. Tattle will support Yoshinoya America by turning customer feedback data points into operationally simple, actionable steps, enabling Yoshinoya’s leadership and restaurant-level teams to have a clear insight into what’s impacting guest sentiment, and ultimately sales.

“We were looking for a way of using customer feedback to quantify the impact of the changes we were making, such as upgrades to our menu items, and level set where our guests think we do well,” says Damon Thomas, VP of Operations at Yoshinoya America. “And Tattle allows us to directly collect the vast amount of guest feedback data that allows us to measure and track exactly that.”

Tattle is an AI-driven, customer feedback technology platform built with an open API that simplifies the guest feedback process. Using artificial intelligence, Tattle measures satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels and then makes recommendations for highly-impactful improvements to operational areas across restaurant locations in order to drive the greatest possible increase in guest satisfaction.

Additional Tattle integration benefits include:

Omni-channel guest satisfaction measurement across Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru, and Curbside

10% average guest feedback penetration and a 94.7% survey completion rate of a 50-60 question survey

Causation-based survey format to identify factors, i.e. Topping Distribution, that negatively impact an operational category, i.e. Accuracy

Leverages AI to identify and recommend high-impact operational categories for improvement across each location

Automated location-level Monthly Objectives that results in 84% probability of guest satisfaction increase

Incident Management System for recovering 1 in 3 guests with email templates and automation

"Tattle’s technology has been a game changer for the hospitality industry, providing detailed data and insights on guest satisfaction to improve operations and elevate the customer experience across multiple channels,” says Tattle CEO/Founder, Alex Beltrani. “We’re excited to continue our growth and partner with more businesses across the country who want to provide best-in-class customer loyalty and valuable insights to improve their business.”