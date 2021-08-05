Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Brings Back Grilled Steak

Hot off the grill, guest favorite Grilled Steak is coming back to Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen. Back by overwhelming customer demand, this premium steak entrée starts with tender, juicy strips of seared steak that are topped with a sweet and savory soy glaze and paired with nutritious veggies and a choice of steamed rice or not-so-fried rice. A summertime special, the Grilled Steak promotion will only be available for a limited time.

Making the stakes even higher, Yoshinoya will celebrate this summer launch with double Yoshinoya Rewards points from 8/4 thru 8/15 when guests order Grilled Steak through the Yoshinoya app. Just download the Yoshinoya app, order Grilled Steak and begin earning even more points towards free food.

Marketing Director, Angella Green says, “Now guests can meat their heart out with a new savory and delicious entrée choice. A top seller, Grilled Steak is a guest fave so we are excited to bring it back and provide another craveable entrée our team is proud to serve.”

Paired with Grilled Steak rollout, the brand is also introducing a new large fountain drink starting at $2.69. All Yoshinoya offerings can be ordered online for contactless delivery, curbside or in-store pick-up. Meals can also currently be ordered and enjoyed in-restaurant at the brand’s socially distanced dining rooms or patio tables.

Earn double points on all orders including Grilled Steak when using the Yoshinoya app 8/4 – 8/15, 2021. Please allow 24 hours for your account to reflect 2X points. Limit two purchases per day. Point total will be rounded to the nearest dollar based on subtotal and then doubled. See Yoshinoya app for details.