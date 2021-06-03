Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Taps Jon Gilliam as CEO

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen announced Jon Gilliam as its Chief Executive Officer. As the brand prepares to rapidly accelerate store growth, Gilliam will play a pivotal role in guiding the brand evolution, streamlining operations, and serving up freshly prepared, enhanced menu offerings.

With nearly 20 years in the restaurant industry, Gilliam’s vast experience leading operations, innovation and brand management for large-scale restaurant brands across domestic and international footprints will undoubtedly be instrumental as Yoshinoya expands its U.S. locations and fanbase, further strengthening its position as the go-to restaurant for freshly prepared, customizable bowls. Under his direction, the brand is already testing a new kitchen layout to increase throughput and enhance the guest experience.

Gilliam joins from Moe’s Southwest Grill, where he served as Vice President of Operations and Retail Technology. There he spearheaded modernization initiatives, driving innovation across technology, design, training and operations. Prior to Moe’s, Gilliam’s successful track record includes leadership roles at Jamba, SusieCakes Bakery and Starbucks.

“Yoshinoya is a strong brand with a devoted fanbase and mouth-watering menu items, made from high-quality ingredients and cooked with care in our kitchens daily. Building on the company’s rebranding initiative and establishment of off-premise sales channels, I look forward to leading it’s continued evolution, while staying true to our rich Japanese heritage,” says Gilliam. “I’m excited to join the Yoshinoya team and look forward to guiding the company to new heights.”