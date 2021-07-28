Your Pie Adds 14-Inch Large Pizza

Your Pie announced its newest and permanent addition to the menu – the 14-inch Large Pizza.

Your Pie’s new 14” Large Pizza comes in eight slices and is perfect for sharing with friends or family. The pizza is available for purchase online or through the official Your Pie app only. Customers can place their order and pick up in store for carry out or select delivery options.

The Large Pizza is Your Pie’s biggest offering ever and launches on Monday, July 26.

All Your Pie Signature Pizzas - such as The Lineage and The Nat - are available in 14-inch sizes for $17.99. Pepperoni pizzas will be available for $13.99 while cheese pizzas are $11.99. A Build Your Own pizza with up to eight toppings will be $19.99. Prices for each vary by location.

The Large Pizza was created in response to customers who wanted to enjoy Your Pie’s signature 10-inch pizzas in larger portions. The new 14-inch pizza allows customers to continue to create their favorite customizable pizzas while offering a larger amount to share with others. Your Pie makes it easy for customers to order online or through the app in advance so they can pick it up or have it delivered to their home or social event.

“Our new Large Pizza gives Your Pie customers even more of their favorites pizzas,” says Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie. “The late summer is the perfect time to pick up one or more Large Pizzas to enjoy at home as a big family dinner or parties or tailgates with a group of friends. The opportunity to enjoy a large pizza and share with others will be a welcome addition for fast casual dining customers. We’re excited to give our customers more of what they love with the Your Pie Large Pizza.”