Your Pie Announces Return of Annual Summer Peach Craft Series

Your Pie Pizza, the original fast-casual pizza concept, announced the return of its annual Summer Peach Craft Series, serving up seasonal flavors that customers nationwide look forward to all year.

Exclusively available June through early September, the Summer Peach Craft Series is headlined by the classic Peach & Prosciutto Pie alongside the crowd-favorite Summer Peach Salad. In addition, Your Pie will expand the Summer Peach Craft Series this year with the introduction of the Kickin’ BBQ Peach Pie and new specialty gelato flavors: Peaches and Cream and Limoncello Sorbet. The Summer Peach Craft Series selections each uniquely celebrate Your Pie’s Georgia roots and strong Italian influences.

“The customer fanfare around the Summer Peach Craft Series, and specifically the Peach & Prosciutto Pie, never fails to amaze me—even after almost seven years of offering it on our menu,” says Drew French, founder of Your Pie. “It all started with the aim to fuse a Southern summer staple, peaches, with seasonal flavors you could also find in the south of Italy. The opportunity to honor the two places that mean most to our brand is incredibly special to me, but the way our customers look forward to this time of year at Your Pie means even more.”

A true crowd-pleaser since 2015, the Peach & Prosciutto Pie features olive oil, ricotta, prosciutto, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, fresh peaches, basil and a honey-balsamic glaze. As a perfect complement to the Peach & Prosciutto’s flavor profile, the Kickin’ BBQ Peach starts with a base of BBQ Sauce, topped with shredded mozzarella, crispy bacon, house-pickled jalapenos, sliced peaches, and red onions. The finishing touch is a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, a proud partner of this year’s Summer Peach Craft Series.

The Peach & Prosciutto Pie earned French a place on the 2016 United States Pizza Team, as well as the chance to compete for the 2016 World Pizza Championship title in Parma, Italy. The following year, QSR Magazine named the pizza one of America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.

“We’re so excited to bring the Peach & Prosciutto Pizza back and to see how customers react when they taste the Kickin’ BBQ Peach Pizza for the first time,” said Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie. “The Peach & Prosciutto has stood on its own for years now, but I think the Kickin’ BBQ Peach is going to give it a run for its money. Regardless of which pizza customers order, we’re confident that both options, especially when paired with the Summer Peach Salad and a scoop of gelato, will have customers craving these refreshing, unique flavors all summer long.”

Customers can enjoy both pizzas as either 10-inch personal pies or 14-inch large pies, perfect for sharing around the table. The Summer Peach Salad boasts crisp, fresh ingredients including spinach and romaine lettuce, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, red onion, pecans—and of course, peaches. Additionally, the gelato case at all Your Pie restaurants now includes limited-time-only flavors, Peaches and Cream and Limoncello Sorbet. Your Pie Rewards Members can look forward to a free scoop of these summer flavors on National Ice Cream Day, July 16.

The Summer Peach Craft Series launched on Monday, May 29 and will be available at Your Pie restaurants nationwide through September 3.