Your Pie Pizza announced the return of a fan-favorite, the Brick Oven Cheesesteak Pizza, and the introduction of the Ultima Ranch Wings and Nonna’s Pumpkin Pie Gelato as part of their limited-time fall craft series. In addition, Your Pie Pizza is launching an exclusive contest where customers can create their own perfect pizza combination and win a year of free pizza.

Brick Oven Cheesesteak Pizza Returns by Popular Demand

Due to overwhelming customer demand following its successful debut last fall, Your Pie Pizza is bringing back the Brick Oven Cheesesteak Pizza. Guests can choose between steak or chicken, paired with peppadew peppers, green peppers, and red onions, all layered over an Alfredo sauce base and topped with shredded mozzarella. Pizzas are available in 7”, 10” and 14” and always cooked to perfection in Your Pie’s signature brick oven, delivering the irresistible flavors that customers have come to love.

Introducing the New Ultima Ranch Wings

In addition to the returning pizza favorite, Your Pie Pizza is launching the all-new Ultima Ranch Wings. These oven-fired wings are coated in a ranch dry rub and then drizzled with Your Pie’s famous buttermilk ranch for the ultimate ranch experience. Guests can enjoy these wings with extra ranch for dipping or spice things up with a side of in-house buffalo sauce to create a unique “reverse wing” experience. Wings are available in packs of 6, 10 and 30. To experience even more of Your Pie’s amazing ranch, Your Pie is now offering it in take home bottles so guests can enjoy their ranch at all times.

Embrace the Season with Nonna’s Pumpkin Pie Gelato

No fall menu is complete without a seasonal treat. Your Pie Pizza is bringing back Nonna’s Pumpkin Pie Gelato, a creamy, rich dessert that captures the essence of autumn with every bite, combining the delicious flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. This gelato is the perfect way to conclude a meal, offering a sweet taste of the season that pairs beautifully with the savory items on the fall menu.

Your Pie Pizza Invites You to Create the Next Great Pizza and Win Big

As part of a broader brand refresh, Your Pie Pizza is inviting its loyal customers to get in on the culinary action. The “Your Pie is Our Pie” contest challenges fans to submit their own pizza recipes for a chance to win a year of free pizza. The winning pizza will be featured on Your Pie’s menu, making the lucky winner a part of the Your Pie legacy.

“We’re always inspired by our customers’ creativity and passion for pizza,” said Drew French, founder of Your Pie Pizza. “This contest is a celebration of that connection, and we can’t wait to see what delicious ideas our community comes up with.”

The winner of the contest will be announced during National Pizza Month in October and will receive an exclusive pizza-making experience with Drew French at their nearest Your Pie location. Customers can enter to win here: https://pleinairagency.formstack.com/forms/your_pie_free_pizza_for_a_year.

Get Ready for Fall: Available for a Limited Time

The fall craft series, including the Brick Oven Cheesesteak Pizza, Ultima Ranch Wings, and Nonna’s Pumpkin Pie Gelato, will be available starting September 3rd for a limited time only. Don’t miss out on these seasonal delights, and make sure to submit your pizza recipe for a chance to win a year of free pizza.