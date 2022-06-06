Your Pie Announces Return of Summer Peach Craft Series

Your Pie, the nation’s first fast-casual pizza franchise, announced the return of its popular Summer Peach Craft Series, which features fresh peaches on two of its summertime entrees.

Your Pie’s Summer Peach Craft Series menu is headlined by a limited time offer of the award-winning Peach & Prosciutto Pie. The pizza features olive oil, ricotta, prosciutto, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, fresh peaches, basil and a honey-balsamic glaze. It was originally created by Your Pie founder Drew French as a tribute to the brand’s Italian influences and Georgia roots.

Your Pie began offering the Peach & Prosciutto Pie in 2015 and has continued to bring it back each summer since then. French earned a spot on the United States Pizza Team with the signature pie in 2016 and competed at the 2016 World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy. The pie was named one of America’s Most Innovative Menu Items by QSR Magazine in 2017.

The Peach & Prosciutto Pie is available as a 10-inch pizza or a large, 14-inch pizza. Your Pie’s 2022 Summer Peach Craft Series also includes a Summer Peach Salad and a new White Chocolate Raspberry Swirl gelato. Your Pie rewards members can receive a free scoop of the sweet and fruity gelato twist on National Ice Cream Day (July 17).

The Craft Series has been a seasonal feature of the Your Pie menu since the brand’s inception in 2008. The Summer Peach Craft Series offerings launched on Monday, May 30. It will be available for a limited time only at Your Pie restaurants across the country through July 31.

Here are the featured items on Your Pie’s Summer Peach Craft Series menu, which includes links to photos. (Prices for each vary by location).

Peach & Prosciutto Pie - This hand-tossed pizza features a base of olive oil and ricotta topped with prosciutto and a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. Fresh peaches are added before being baked in Your Pie’s signature brick oven. A pinch of fresh basil and house-made honey balsamic glaze is then drizzled over the pizza. The Peach Prosciutto Pizza is approximately $9.99 for a 10-inch pizza and $19.99 for a 14-inch pizza.

Summer Peach Salad – The salad includes an assortment of fresh ingredients such as romaine lettuce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, Roma tomatoes, peach slices and sprinkled with basil and pecans on the top. Price of the Summer Peach Salad will be approximately $8.99.

White Chocolate Raspberry Swirl – The soft white chocolate gelato is laced with a vibrant and delicious raspberry variegate. A single scoop of the White Chocolate Raspberry Swirl will be approximately $1.49.

“We are excited to once again bring back the Summer Peach Craft Series, featuring an annual customer favorite, the Peach & Prosciutto Pie,” says Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie. “The Summer Peach Salad was a hit last year and the new White Chocolate Raspberry Swirl is a refreshing addition to the menu. Together, these items offer a unique flavor for our customers to enjoy during the summer months.”