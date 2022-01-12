Your Pie Brings Back Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza

Your Pie, the nation’s first fast-casual pizza franchise, announced it is bringing back a fan favorite with their latest menu selection, which features a tantalizing combination of sweet and spicy flavors.

The new year at Your Pie is headlined by the addition of Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza, which includes signature ingredients such as peppadew peppers, house-pickled jalapenos, and hot honey. Your Pie is also continuing with the popular consumer option of plant-based offerings by including a Plant Based Vanilla Gelato dessert.

The latest offerings will be available for a limited time only at Your Pie restaurants across the country through the end of March. The 14-inch and 10-inch pizzas are available for purchase online or through the official Your Pie app only. Customers can place their order and pick up in store for carry out or select delivery options.

Here are the featured items on Your Pie’s latest menu selection (photo links included):

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza – This 10-inch pizza features marinara and mozzarella topped with pepperoni, sweet peppadew peppers, house-pickled jalapenos, and a sprinkle of feta. It is then topped off with fresh chopped basil and drizzled with hot honey.

Plant-Based Vanilla Gelato - The plant-based/vegan gelato features creamy oat milk gelato with hints of vanilla.

Prices for each vary by location. The Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza ranges from $8.49 to $9.99 for the 10” option. Prices for the Plant Based Vanilla Gelato varies by size, ranging from $1.99 to $4.99.

“We are excited to bring back one of our most popular creations with the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza,” says Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie. “Our customers went wild for the unique combination and flavorful taste of our delicious pepperoni, mozzarella, house-pickled jalapenos, and hot honey together. Bringing back a favorite with spicy and sweet flavors on our Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza is a great way to kick off 2022.”