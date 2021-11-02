Your Pie Launches New Truffle Craft Series

Your Pie announced its latest Craft Series menu selection, which features truffles on several of its entrees.

Your Pie’s new Craft Series menu is headlined by a limited time offer of a White Truffle Pizza and an Alfredo Pasta dish. Both entrees feature mozzarella, spinach leaves, slices of Roma tomatoes and red onions. They are topped with a layer of small mushroom slices and large slices of Portabella mushrooms.

Your Pie will also feature seasonal gelatos for a limited time during the holiday season. Pumpkin Pie Gelato and White Chocolate Peppermint Bark Gelato desserts will each be available from $1.99 to $4.99 while supplies last.

The Craft Series has been a seasonal feature of the Your Pie menu since the brand’s inception in 2008. The Truffle Craft Series offerings launched on October 11. It will be available for a limited time only at Your Pie restaurants across the country through the end of the year.

Here are the featured items on Your Pie’s Truffle Craft Series menu, which includes links to photos. (Prices for each vary by location).

White Truffle Pizza - This hand-tossed 10-inch pizza features a base of Alfredo sauce, along with shredded mozzarella, spinach leaves, and slices of Roma tomatoes and red onions. It is then topped with slices of small mushrooms and large slices of Portabella mushrooms and sprayed with truffle oil after it comes out of the oven. The White

Truffle Pizza ranges from $8.99 to $12.99. A 14-inch White Truffle Pizza is available for customers to order online and is $19.99.

Alfredo Truffle Pasta – This dish includes a base of pasta and Alfredo sauce, along with shredded mozzarella, spinach leaves, and slices of Roma tomatoes and red onions. It is then topped with slices of small mushrooms and large slices of Portabella mushrooms and sprayed with truffle oil after baking. The Alfredo Truffle Pasta ranges from $8.99 to $12.99.

“Your Pie is excited to add a unique and savory flavor combination with our new pizza and pasta entrées for this Craft Series,” says Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie. “These items are great as a meal or a sharable appetizer. We love being able to share these extravagant ingredients on our entrées with our customers at an accessible price point.”